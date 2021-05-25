Ton-up Mushfiqur propels Bangladesh to fighting total against Sri Lanka

Mushfiqur Rahim hit a gritty 125 to lift Bangladesh to 246 after they lost early wickets in the rain-hit second one-day international against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, who lead the three-match series 1-0, were in trouble at 74-4 when Mushfiqur put on 87 runs for the fifth wicket with Mahmdullah Riyad (41), before they were bowled out in 48.1 overs in Dhaka.

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera struck twice in his first over -- the second of the innings -- dismissing skipper Tamim Iqbal for 13 and Shakib Al Hasan for nought after the hosts elected to bat first.