Ton-up Root leads England as India pray for miracle

England captain Joe Root’s third hundred in as many Tests against India took his side closer to a series-levelling win at the Yorkshire batsman’s Headingly home ground on Thursday.

Root’s 121 -- his third century in as many matches this series -- was the centrepiece of England’s 423-8 at stumps on the second day of the third Test as they established a huge first-innings lead of 345 after dismissing India for just 78 on Wednesday.

His latest hundred saw Root join Denis Compton (1947) and Michael Vaughan (2002) as the only England batsmen to score six Test centuries in a calendar year, with the all-time record of nine, set by Pakistan’s Mohammed Yousuf in 2006, now in his sights.