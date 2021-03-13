Ton-up Williams, Tiripano frustrate Afghanistan victory bid

Skipper Sean Williams scored a pugnacious hundred and allrounder Donald Tiripano hit a maiden half century to delay Afghanistan's victory on the fourth day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Williams was 106 not out for his fourth Test hundred -- third as captain and third in successive Tests -- and Tiripano was on an unbeaten 63 as Zimbabwe closed the day on 266-7 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

This puts Zimbabwe just eight runs ahead with three wickets including the fighting duo of Williams and Tiripano to save their 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Zimbabwe won the first Test by ten wickets, also in Abu Dhabi.