Tribute to spin magician Shane Warne

Australian star Shane Warne -- one of the greatest Test players of all time -- has died of a suspected heart attack aged just 52, sparking an global outpouring of grief from fellow cricketers, celebrities and politicians.

Warne -- a larger-than-life character whose tally of 708 Test wickets has been surpassed only by fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan -- was found unresponsive at a luxury resort in Koh Samui, Thailand on Friday.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," a statement from his management company said.