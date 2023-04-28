Liton returns home from IPL due to family emergency

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das has flown back home from India on Friday owing to a family emergency, confirmed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a press release.
KKR said that Liton had to return to Bangladesh owing to an emergency in his family. The franchise also wished him and his family well in their difficult times.
Liton, who was with KKR in his maiden season at the Indian Premier League (IPL), played just one match in the league against Delhi Capitals, where he scored four runs. After that game, he warmed the benches in KKR’s next two games.
KKR, who are currently seventh in the points-table with six points from eight games, will take on Gujrat Titans in their next match.
Earlier, Liton and Shakib Al Hasan were picked by KKR for this year’s IPL. However, Shakib later removed himself from the tournament citing family problems.
Liton joined KKR after Bangladesh’s one-off Test against Ireland at home. He was also expected to leave the tournament early to join the Tigers in England before 5 May ahead of their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland.