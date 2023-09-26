Bangladesh lose match, series, Mirpur mojo

When New Zealand batter Will Young got out, even the most enthusiastic crowd of the Sher-e-Bangla was subdued. The crowd, the strongest component of the country’s cricket, was most vibrant throughout the day despite heat, humidity and humiliation. But even they could not keep their spirits going.

Bangladesh’s awful form in their favourite format continues as they lost the final match of the three-match ODI series and lost the series by 2-0 at the SBNS.