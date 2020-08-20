Two cricketers of South Africa national squad test COVID-19 positive

Cape Town, Aug 20 (Reuters) –

Cricket South Africa on Thursday reported two positive COVID-19 tests among national team players who were due to participate in a squad camp taking place this week.

CSA tested 50 players and officials prior to the camp, which began on Tuesday and runs to Saturday, and confirmed two positive cases among the group, without naming those infected.

The camp is focused on team bonding and was arranged after CSA came under heavy criticism from some former players who claimed there was a culture of racism within the side.