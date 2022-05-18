Two late strikes give Bangladesh hope

Earlier, centuries from Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim helped Bangladesh reach 465 in the first innings and take a slim 68-run lead.
Mushfiq completed his eighth Test century and also became the first Bangladeshi player to reach 5000 runs in Tests before finally departing for 105 in the third session.
Taijul then made a handy 20 to push Bangladesh’s lead beyond 60.
Bangladesh began the day on 318-3, trailing Sri Lanka by 79 runs. Overnight batsmen Mushfiq and Liton Das didn’t allow Sri Lanka make any breakthroughs in the morning session and both batters crossed the 50-run mark.
Mushfiq, who was just 15 runs away from becoming the first Bangladeshi to accumulate 5000 runs in Tests, reached the milestone in the 123th over of the innings by taking a couple of runs off Asitha Fernando.
Bangladesh went into the Lunch break just 12 runs away from wiping off the deficit. But the visitors fought back into the match in the post-Lunch session.
Concussion substitute Kasun Rajitha struck in the first two balls of the session to reduce Bangladesh to 385-5. Liton paid the price for chasing a wide delivery and was caught behind by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.
Tamim Iqbal, who was retired hurt the previous day due to dehydration and cramps, joined Mushfiq to resume his innings. But he failed to add anything to his overnight score of 133 as he got clean bowled by an incoming delivery.
Mushfiq went into his shell after the fall of two quick wickets. He and Shakib Al Hasan steadied the innings a bit with a 36-run partnership, which took the hosts in the lead.
But Shakib lost his wicket to Asitha in an attempt to up the ante. Mushfiq kept battling at the other end before finally bringing up his century with his fourth boundary of the innings just before the Tea break.
Bangladesh needed some quick runs in the third session to extend their lead and push for a victory. But after Mushfiq’s departure in the third over of the third session, those hopes ended.
Bangladesh managed to score … runs for the final three wickets thanks to Taijul’s knock. The innings, however, came to an abrupt end, after Shoriful Islam had to retire hurt for three.
Earlier, Angelo Mathews scored 199 in the first innings for Sri Lanka. Off-spinner Nayeem Islam claimed a six-wicket haul for the hosts.