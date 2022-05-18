Two late strikes give Bangladesh hope

Bangladesh head into the final day of the Chattogram Test with their noses slightly ahead after reducing Sri Lanka to 39-2 in their second innings at stumps on Day 4 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka still trail Bangladesh by 29 runs and have already lost the wickets of Oshada Fernando and Lasith Embuldeniya.

Taijul Islam initiated both dismissals. His direct hit from the inner circle dismissed opener Fernando for 19. He then bamboozled night watchman Lasith with a delivery that turned judiciously and rattled his stumps what turned out to be the last ball of the day.