Two women cricketers test Covid-19 positive

Two cricketers of the Bangladesh women's cricket team, who are in quarantine after returning from Zimbabwe, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director and media committee chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed the news, saying, "They have been kept in isolation."

However, their samples have been taken again. BCB doctors are waiting for that result. The women's cricket team returned to the country on 1 December after their ICC ODI World Cup qualifying tournament.

Back in the country, they entered the 5-day quarantine at Hotel Sonagaon. No one came positive in the first round of the Covid-19 test.

However, in the second test, the two were identified. The ICC had to cancel the World Cup qualifiers after a new variant of Coronavirus had spread to South Africa, a country adjacent to Zimbabwe.