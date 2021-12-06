Two women cricketers test Covid-19 positive

Since the tournament remained unfinished, the ICC had to choose a ranking for the team's qualification to the World Cup.
According to the rankings, Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies will play directly in the 2022 ODI World Cup. The ODI World Cup will start on 4 March, 2022, in New Zealand. The final will be held on 3 April in Christchurch.
But apart from the rankings, Bangladesh topped their Group B before the tournament was cancelled. They won two out of their three matches.
In the first match, they beat mighty Pakistan by 3 runs and then crushed the USA by 260 runs. However in their third game, they experienced a shock 18-run defeat to Thailand. Bangladesh was scheduled to play against hosts Zimbabwe before the cancellation of the tournament.