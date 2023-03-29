Liton storm powers Bangladesh to 202-3

After a 90-minute rain shower, the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram was hit with a Liton Das storm, which powered Bangladesh to 202-3 in 17 overs against Ireland in the rain-affected second Twenty20 on Wednesday.

The match began 100 minutes after the scheduled time due to a rain interruption. But the reward was worth the wait for the fans as they were treated with the fastest ever T20 half-century from a Bangladeshi batsman, courtesy of Liton.