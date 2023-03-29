Cricket

2nd T20

Liton storm powers Bangladesh to 202-3

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh's Liton Das celebrates after scoring a half-century during the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 29 March 2023AFP

After a 90-minute rain shower, the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram was hit with a Liton Das storm, which powered Bangladesh to 202-3 in 17 overs against Ireland in the rain-affected second Twenty20 on Wednesday.

The match began 100 minutes after the scheduled time due to a rain interruption. But the reward was worth the wait for the fans as they were treated with the fastest ever T20 half-century from a Bangladeshi batsman, courtesy of Liton.

Liton hit a career-best 83 off 41 balls with the help of 10 fours and three sixes in a belligerent display of batting both Bangladesh and Irish fans won’t forget soon.

He had reached his half-century off just 18 balls, breaking Mohammad Ashraful’s 16-year-old record. Ashraful had hit fifty off 20 balls against West Indies in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa way back in 2007.

Liton wasn’t the only Bangladeshi batter to take the Irish bowlers apart on the day. His opening partner Rony Talukdar also hit a brisk 44 off 22 balls which helped them form a 124-run opening stand off just 56 deliveries, the highest ever opening stand in T20s for Bangladesh.

The partnership ended when Rony got caught off Ben White at long-on in the ninth over.

Liton kept galloping towards his maiden T20 ton, before getting caught behind the wicket against the same bowler.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy then added 61 runs off just 29 balls for the third wicket to take the score over 200.

Towhid made 24 off 13 balls while Shakib remained unbeaten on 38 off 24 balls

Earlier, Ireland won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first.

