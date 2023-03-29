Liton storm powers Bangladesh to 202-3

Liton hit a career-best 83 off 41 balls with the help of 10 fours and three sixes in a belligerent display of batting both Bangladesh and Irish fans won’t forget soon.
He had reached his half-century off just 18 balls, breaking Mohammad Ashraful’s 16-year-old record. Ashraful had hit fifty off 20 balls against West Indies in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa way back in 2007.
Liton wasn’t the only Bangladeshi batter to take the Irish bowlers apart on the day. His opening partner Rony Talukdar also hit a brisk 44 off 22 balls which helped them form a 124-run opening stand off just 56 deliveries, the highest ever opening stand in T20s for Bangladesh.
The partnership ended when Rony got caught off Ben White at long-on in the ninth over.
Liton kept galloping towards his maiden T20 ton, before getting caught behind the wicket against the same bowler.
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy then added 61 runs off just 29 balls for the third wicket to take the score over 200.
Towhid made 24 off 13 balls while Shakib remained unbeaten on 38 off 24 balls
Earlier, Ireland won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first.