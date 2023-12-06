Cricket

2nd Test

Bangladesh to bat first, eying series win over New Zealand

Sports Desk
Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first in the second and final Test against visiting New ZealandShamsul Hoque Tanku

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first in the second and final Test against visiting New Zealand at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Wednesday.

The hosts are leading the series 1-0 owing to their 150-run victory against the Kiwis in Sylhet.

Bangladesh have fielded an unchanged side. Though off-spinner Nayeem Hasan was injured it was deemed nothing serious.

The pitch of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium is likely to be spin-friendly. However, the Bangladesh pacers have picked up 21 wickets in Test matches played against Afghanistan and Ireland at the stadium this year.

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hossain (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryll Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (capt), Ajaz Patel

