Shanaka looks to lift Sri Lankan morale with Asia Cup title

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka on Friday said victory in the Asia Cup would lift the spirits of fans in the cricket-crazy island nation as it struggles through its worst economic crisis.

The six-nation Twenty20 tournament will begin in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday after being moved from Sri Lanka because of political unrest.

Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener on Saturday, which will serve as a tune-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November.