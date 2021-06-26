UAE to host ICC T20 World Cup from 17 October

The Round 1 elimination matches will be held at a venue in the UAE as well as Oman.
When contacted on Friday evening, an International Cricket Council (ICC) spokesperson said “no announcement [was] imminent”.
The ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to which the tournament was allotted, will come out with the dates and venues of the tournament only after 28 June, the deadline given by the world body to the BCCI to show its preparedness to host the tournament in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.
Last month, the IPL’s 2021 edition was suspended after Covid-19 cases emerged in four of the eight competing franchises. Only 29 matches were completed. The remaining 31 matches will be completed between 19 September and 15 October in the UAE.
The T20 World Cup is a 16-nation event. After the first stage of matches, the 16 teams will be pruned down to 12 for the Super 12s stage. The Super 12s is likely to begin on 24 October, according to the report.