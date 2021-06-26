UAE to host ICC T20 World Cup from 17 October

The Round 1 elimination matches will be held at a venue in the UAE as well as Oman.

When contacted on Friday evening, an International Cricket Council (ICC) spokesperson said “no announcement [was] imminent”.

The ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to which the tournament was allotted, will come out with the dates and venues of the tournament only after 28 June, the deadline given by the world body to the BCCI to show its preparedness to host the tournament in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.