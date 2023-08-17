New Zealand to play ODIs in Bangladesh before World Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday that the New Zealand cricket team will play three one-day internationals in September ahead of the World Cup in neighbouring India.

New Zealand will play three ODIs, all in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, on 21, 23, and 26 September, the BCB said in a statement.

The series will be the last for both teams before the World Cup starts in India on 5 October.