Pakistan bowl first against Australia in World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first in the World Cup match against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Friday.

Pakistan made one change from the team defeated by India with Usama Mir coming in for fellow leg spinner Shadab Khan.

Australia are unchanged following their win against Sri Lanka, their first in the tournament after two opening losses.

Pakistan have two wins and one defeat.