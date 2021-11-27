Umesh dismisses Williamson at stroke of lunch, Kiwis trail by 148

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Will Young while Umesh Yadav removed New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson minutes before the lunch as India ended the first session on day three of the first Test on a high on Saturday.

In the first session, New Zealand (197/2) scored 68 runs for the loss of one wicket. Latham is currently unbeaten on 82 runs and Williamson's wicket right at the cusp of the lunch slightly tilted the advantage in India's favour. For India, Ashwin was the lone wicket-taker before Umesh came to the party to dismiss the Kiwi skipper in the first session on the here at Green Park, Kanpur.