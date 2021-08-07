Unchanged Bangladesh elect to bat in 4th T20I

Advertisement
Tigers made no changes in the squad while the visiting team made two changes in the team bringing in Andrew Tye and Mitchell Swepson in place of Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa.
Advertisement
Australia
Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Hazlewood
Bangladesh
Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed