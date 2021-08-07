Cricket

Unchanged Bangladesh elect to bat in 4th T20I

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first at the 4th Twenty 20 International match against Australia in the five match series in Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh defeated Australia in the first three matches to take an assailable lead in the series.

Tigers made no changes in the squad while the visiting team made two changes in the team bringing in Andrew Tye and Mitchell Swepson in place of Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa.

Australia

Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

