UNICEF names Mushfiqur as new Nat’l ambassador for children’s rights

Former national cricket team captain Mushfiqur Rahim has been named as UNICEF’s newest National Ambassador in Bangladesh to promote children’s rights throughout the country, reports UNB.

“Child rights and the work of UNICEF are close to my heart, and this is an important opportunity for me to lend my voice. As a cricket player and a father, I will do my best to bring people together to create positive change for children, especially the most vulnerable,” Mushfiqur said Sunday.

Mushfiqur, who made his debut at 15, is among the top three run scorers in Bangladesh cricket history with nearly 12,000 international runs and 14 centuries under his belt.