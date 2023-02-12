Australian cricketers blasted over ‘humiliation’ by India

Australia’s rout by India in the first Test at Nagpur was slammed as a “humiliation” and an “embarrassment” Sunday, with calls for changes ahead of the second Test.

The world number one side were crushed by an innings and 132 runs inside three days on a bone-dry pitch on Saturday, outclassed by spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia’s second innings’ 91 was its lowest-ever total in India.