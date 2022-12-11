Bangladesh gear up for Test series against India

Despite the recent series win in the 50-over format against India, the outlook ahead of the Test series is not too great for the Tigers.

Bangladesh’s vulnerability in the longest format of the game is well known and to make matters worse, most of their Test specialist batters are out of form against the red ball.

This weakness was widely exposed in Bangladesh A team’s recent four-day series at home against India A. 10 Test players from Bangladesh were part of the A team, but none of them could play an innings worth of note and the hosts also lost the series 0-1.