Ton-up Shanto takes Bangladesh’s lead to 491

Najmul Hossain Shanto became the second Bangladeshi batter to score a century in both innings of a Test as Bangladesh extended its lead to 491 at Lunch on Day 3 of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.
Shanto, who had earlier made 146 in the first innings, reached the triple-figure mark off 115 balls with a single against Hashmatullah Shahidi.
Shanto is unbeaten on on 112 with Mominul Haque batting on 43 off 52 balls at the other end.
With the century, Shanto emulated Mominul, who was the first Bangladeshi batter to complete the feat back in 2018 against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
The day resumed with Shanto and Zakir Hasan both unbeaten on 54.
The duo picked it up from where it left off the previous day, extending their second wicket partnership to 173 before Zakir lost his wicket in a run out.
Shanto stroked the ball square and Nasir Jamal saved the boundary with diving effort. As Zakir and Shanto took off for the third run, Ibrahim Zadran picked up the ball and threw it to the keeper’s end, who whipped the bails off long before Zakir could make it inside the crease.
Zakir’s wonderful innings of 71 off 95 balls ended in an unfortunate manner but his partner Shanto didn’t allow the dismissal to faze him and completed his fourth Test ton.
Mominul looked edgy at first but later found his groove, hitting six boundaries against an Afghan attack which is clearly tiring as Bangladesh reached 255-2 at Lunch.
On Day 2, Bangladesh took a 236-run first innings lead after bowling out Afghanistan for 146.