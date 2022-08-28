India captain Rohit says ‘challenging’ to play Pakistan

Skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday said India have learnt from their previous loss to Pakistan but playing their arch-rivals in the hotly-anticipated Asia Cup match will be a challenge.

The two teams begin their campaign in the Twenty20 tournament on Sunday in Dubai, a venue where India suffered a 10-wicket thrashing to Babar Azam’s Pakistan in last year’s T20 World Cup.

“The mood in the camp is buzzing. It’s a fresh tournament, a new start. Not to think about what has happened in the past and that’s how the team moves forward,” Rohit told reporters.