Asalanka lifts Sri Lanka to 157-6 against Australia

A late cameo by Charith Asalanka helped Sri Lanka to 157-6 after Australia’s bowlers struck with regular wickets in a key Super 12 match at the ICC Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Defending champions Australia elected to bowl first in Perth and replaced Covid-hit Adam Zampa with Ashton Agar in the team, which lost their opener to New Zealand last week.

Asian champions Sri Lanka looked in trouble at 120-6 in the 18th over but the left-handed Asalanka smashed an unbeaten 38 off 25 balls to put up a fighting total.