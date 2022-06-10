Van der Dussen, Miller shatter India’s hopes

The tourists overcame a pre-match blow when Aiden Markram was ruled out of the opener with Covid-19 in a series played without pandemic bubble restrictions.

Cricket South Africa said Markram tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and is keeping “well” in his quarantine protocol.

Van der Dussen and Miller trumped Indian opener Ishan Kishan’s 76 off 48 balls that guided India to 211 for four after being put into bat first.

South Africa lost skipper Temba Bavuma for 10 in the second over of their chase but Dwaine Pretorius attempted to hit back in his 13-ball 29.

Pretorius’ departure and then Quinton de Kock’s wicket for 22 swung the momentum back in favour of India but Miller soon took charge.

He was punishing on the bowlers as he hit left-arm spinner Axar Patel for a four and two sixes in a 19-run 13th over to silence the home crowd.

Miller, who is fresh from his Indian Premier League win with the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, reached his 50 in 22 balls.