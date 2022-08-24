India name Laxman interim head coach for T20 Asia Cup

Laxman will oversee the team's preparation in the absence of Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for Covid-19 before the team's departure to the UAE, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a news release.

Laxman, who heads India's National Cricket Academy, had also travelled with the Indian team for the recent one-day series in Zimbabwe.

Dravid will join the team in UAE once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.