Virat Kohli likely to miss 1st ODI against England due to injury

India's star batter Virat Kohli is likely to miss out on the first ODI against England on Tuesday due to a suspected groin injury.

After claiming victory in the three-match T20I series against England, Team India is all set to face them once again for a three-match ODI series. Virat did not come for optional practise on Monday ahead of the first ODI match at Kensington Oval, London.

As per the sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), he has a suspected groin injury and is unlikely to play the first ODI.