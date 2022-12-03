India's Shami out of Bangladesh ODIs with shoulder injury

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the three one-day internationals in Bangladesh with an injured shoulder, the country's cricket board said Saturday.

Up-and-coming speedster Umran Malik has replaced Shami in the 17-member squad for the series, which starts on Sunday in Dhaka.

Shami sustained a shoulder injury while training before the series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.