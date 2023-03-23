Bangladesh asked to bowl first, Miraz returns

Miraz missed the first two ODIs after getting struck on the head by a football and hurting his eyes during a warm-up session before the ODI series commenced.
Bangladesh won the first ODI by 183 runs, their biggest win in the 50-over format in terms of runs.
The Tigers were well on track to seal the series with a victory in the second ODI after posting 349-6, their highest ever score in ODIs.
However, rain played spoilsport for Bangladesh as the second innings got completely washed out.
Rain threat also looms in the third ODI.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Matthew Humphreys, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume