Crawley falls on stroke of lunch as Australia hit back in Ashes opener

Zak Crawley fell on the stroke of lunch as Australia hit back on the first day of the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

England were 124-3 at the interval after Crawley was dismissed for 61, with Australia taking an admirable three wickets in the session on a benign pitch having lost the toss.

Recently-crowned World Test champions Australia omitted Mitchell Starc and recalled Josh Hazlewood for the first of the five-match series.