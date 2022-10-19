Shakib returns to top-spot in T20 all-rounder’s ranking

Nabi is in second position, trailing Shakib by 20 rating points.
In the batsmen rankings, Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan retained his top-spot with 861 rating points. His opening partner and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam remained third in the rankings (808) while India’s Suryakumar Yadav is sandwiched between them at No.2 (838).
In the bowler’s ranking, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood (705) retained his top-spot with three spinners – Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (696), Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga (692) and South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi (688) – occupying the next three spots.