Cricket

Shakib returns to top-spot in T20 all-rounder’s ranking

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh Twenty20 captain Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh Twenty20 captain Shakib Al HasanICC

Bangladesh Twenty20 captain Shakib Al Hasan reclaimed his top spot in the ICC Twenty20 all-rounder’s rankings, replacing Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi at the top.

ICC updated the players’ rankings on Wednesday and Shakib, who was in second position behind Nabi, rose to the first position with 266 rating points.

Nabi is in second position, trailing Shakib by 20 rating points.

In the batsmen rankings, Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan retained his top-spot with 861 rating points. His opening partner and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam remained third in the rankings (808) while India’s Suryakumar Yadav is sandwiched between them at No.2 (838).

In the bowler’s ranking, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood (705) retained his top-spot with three spinners – Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (696), Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga (692) and South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi (688) – occupying the next three spots.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment