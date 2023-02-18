Ashwin rearguard display rescues India after Lyon blows

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin gave a spectacular rearguard response to help India overcome Nathan Lyon's spin masterclass as the hosts finished one run behind Australia's first-innings 263 on a dramatic day two of the second test on Saturday.

Patel smashed 74 and dominated his 114-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Ashwin to rescue India who had slumped to 139-7 in the second session.

Australia moved to 61-1 in the final 12 overs of the day though they lost Usman Khawaja, their top scorer in the first innings, to a stunning reflex catch at leg slip by Shreyas Iyer.

Travis Head was batting on a run-a-ball 39 at stumps, with Marnus Labuschagne on 16 at the other end.