New ODI captain to be named in 4-5 days: BCB president

Tamim Iqbal’s run as the captain of the Bangladesh One-Day International (ODI) team has come to an end on Thursday night. The opener resigned from the post because of his back injury with just two months to go before the World Cup. And in the coming two months, the Tigers have two important assignments – the Asia Cup and a home series against New Zealand.

In a press conference held at the garage of his Gulshan residence, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on Thursday night said that the board will appoint a new captain very soon ahead of the national team’s busy schedule. He was hopeful that the new captain will be named within the next four to five days.