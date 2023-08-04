New ODI captain to be named in 4-5 days: BCB president

Tamim Iqbal’s run as the captain of the Bangladesh One-Day International (ODI) team has come to an end on Thursday night. The opener resigned from the post because of his back injury with just two months to go before the World Cup. And in the coming two months, the Tigers have two important assignments – the Asia Cup and a home series against New Zealand.
In a press conference held at the garage of his Gulshan residence, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on Thursday night said that the board will appoint a new captain very soon ahead of the national team’s busy schedule. He was hopeful that the new captain will be named within the next four to five days.
“It’s really difficult to say that right now. If Tamim was just sitting out the Asia Cup, vice-captain Litton Das would’ve assumed the role. But as that’s not the case, I have to discuss the matter with a few people,” Nazmul said.
Nazmul also said that he was taken aback by Tamim’s decision to quit as the captain, “Today is the first time I’ve heard that Tamim will leave captaincy. I wasn’t prepared to decide (who will be the next captain). That’s the honest truth. After today, we will begin thinking about it, we have to discuss it.”
“It (selection of new captain) will be done in the next four to five days. We will decide together,” he said.
The current Test and Twenty20 captain Shakib Al Hasan and ODI team’s vice-captain Litton Das are the two main candidates for the vacant post. The BCB boss, however, didn’t take any names and said that they will ensure that the appointment of the new captain doesn’t stir up ‘problems’ in the team.
“We won’t give the captaincy to someone, whose appointment could create problems in the team. We will discuss it with everyone and then give it to someone who everyone can accept as the captain. But whoever we name as the captain, Tamim, Shakib, Mushfiq will always have to guide them.”
There was a rumour circulating that Shakib’s name was proposed as the new ODI captain but Nazmul rejected it. But Nazmul said that rumour is completely baseless, saying, “Before right now, I had never heard of anything like that. Every day I said that Tamim will be our captain till the World Cup. So why would someone else’s name be proposed as the captain?”
Earlier, after the first ODI against Afghanistan in last month’s home series, Tamim declared his retirement from international cricket. He reversed his decision the very next day after a meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina.