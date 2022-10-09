Bangladesh hobble to 137-8 against New Zealand

Three changes in the playing XI, a new opening pair and demoting skipper Shakib Al Hasan to no.7 couldn’t change Bangladesh’s fortunes halfway into their second match of the Twenty20 Tri-nation series as they posted a meagre 137-8 against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday.

A returning Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 33 off 29 balls while Nurul Hasan’s unbeaten 25 off 12 balls pushed Bangladesh’s total beyond 130 after they were asked to bat first.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell took two wickets each.