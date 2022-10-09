Bangladesh hobble to 137-8 against New Zealand

Bangladesh ringed in three changes in their XI, bringing in Shakib, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shoriful Islam to replace Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman and Mustafizur Rahman.
Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the latest opening pair tried by the management to cure the run drought at the top of the order in T20Is.
But this latest attempt also failed as the opening stand ended for just 12 runs, when Miraz got caught off Southee after scoring a run-a-ball five.
Shanto and Liton Das then steadied the innings with a 41-run stand off 35 balls.
But the tide of the match once again changed to New Zealand’s favour when their spin duo of Bracewell and Sodhi came to the attack.
The promising partnership between Liton and Shanto ended as the former, who was dropped on naught, gave a return catch to off-spinner Bracewell to depart for 15 off 16 balls.
Shanto followed him to the dressing room in the next over, getting caught at long-off while trying to hit leg-spinner Sodhi for a six.
Sodhi and Bracewell struck one more time each, dismissing Mosaddek Hossain (two off four balls) and Yasir Ali (seven off nine balls) respectively to reduce the Tigers to 78-5 after 13.3 overs.
Afif Hossain faced 26 balls but couldn’t hit a single boundary. The left-hander’s struggle at the middle finally ended when he missed a straight delivery from Trent Boult which crashed onto his stumps, dismissing him for 24.
Shakib, who came to bat at no.7 in a T20I after well over four years, couldn’t make an impact as he fell to Southee in the 18th over for a run-a-ball 16.
Nurul, who came to bat at no. 8, struck two sixes off Sodhi in the 19th over and to give Bangladesh’s total some iota of respectability.