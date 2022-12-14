Pujara, Iyer put India in command against Bangladesh

Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer powered India to a strong 278-6 on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Pujara hit 90 while Iyer remained unbeaten on 82, with both riding their luck. Axar Patel was out on the last ball of the day for 14, trapped leg-before as the second of off-spinner Mehidy Hasan's two wickets.