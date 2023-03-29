Cricket

Bangladesh-Ireland 2nd T20 begins after rain interruption

Covers have been removed from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram as the supports staff prepare the field for the second T20 between Bangladesh and Ireland on 29 March 2023Shamsul Hoque

The second Twenty20 between Bangladesh and Ireland has finally commenced 100 minutes after scheduled time due to a rain interruption and the match will be played as a 17-over-a-sode contest.

Bangladesh were sent to bat first after losing the toss. But immediately after the coin flip, rain started pouring down at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

The rain subsided after an hour or so. After inspecting the ground, the umpires have decided to start the match at 3:40pm

As part of the revised playing conditions, the first powerplay will be five overs instead of the regulation six overs.

Two bowlers from each team will be allowed to bowl four overs. The remaining bowlers can bowl up to three overs.

Bangladesh are leading the three-match series 1-0 with a 22-run win in D/L method in the first T20 at the same ground on Monday.

A win on Wednesday will seal the series win for the Tigers.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Ben White

