Bangladesh-Ireland 2nd T20 begins after rain interruption

The rain subsided after an hour or so. After inspecting the ground, the umpires have decided to start the match at 3:40pm
As part of the revised playing conditions, the first powerplay will be five overs instead of the regulation six overs.
Two bowlers from each team will be allowed to bowl four overs. The remaining bowlers can bowl up to three overs.
Bangladesh are leading the three-match series 1-0 with a 22-run win in D/L method in the first T20 at the same ground on Monday.
A win on Wednesday will seal the series win for the Tigers.
Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Ben White