Will the Tamim-Imran parallels end here?

Both their names end with ‘Khan.’ Did they have any resemblance apart from that till date? I don’t know. But now a big resemblance is found between Imran Khan and Tamim Iqbal Khan. Returning from retirement. The resemblance is even in their rationales to such a decision.
Have you already got it? Then be it. Otherwise, I may explain for you. I suspect you have already known the reasons for Tamim withdrawing his decision of retirement that shook the nation just within a day. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina summoned Tamim and ordered him to change the decision. Later, what Tamim said is very true. None can deny when the premier of the country asks something.
The story of Imran was the same. He resurrected from retirement on behest of the premier. But both the incidents are not same altogether. There are some differences. Imran had not announced his retirement suddenly like Tamim did. There was not the slightest of anger-resentment-agony rather it was a decision made of logic.
After having 16 years in international cricket (another resemblance with Tamim), Imran thought enough is enough and let’s explore something else. For that reason, he had announced the 1987 World Cup staged in the subcontinent would be his last endeavour in international cricket. It was also the first World Cup outside England. The three prior World Cups were held in England where the matches were played 60 overs each using the long summer day advantage. But the ODIs were reduced to 50 overs as soon as it was transferred to the subcontinent.
As the write-up is about finding resemblances let us talk about another one of Imran and Tamim. Both were captains before announcing their retirements. Imran was one of the all-time best among the allrounders but his captaincy surpassed even that legacy. Tamim, however, does not have that sort of stature and he is known for his batsmanship. But I was awestruck while I was checking the captaincy records of the two great cricketers. In ODIs Tamim is more successful than Imran in terms of numbers. The Bangladeshi has the success rate of 56.75 as he won 21 out of 37 matches while Imran won 75 out of 139 matches with the success rate of 53.95. This is just an information, even Tamim should be annoyed if his captaincy is compared with that of Imran.
Let us return to the retirement of Imran. He could have wanted just one thing during announcing his retirement- ending with a World Cup. But that did not happen. Pakistan lost to Australia in the semi final at Lahore. It was supposed to be Imran's last match on home soil in any case. Had Pakistan even won they would have played the final at Kolkata in India. So, the crowd in the Gaddafi Stadium of Lahore sang a chorus throughout the day of semifinal- Kavi alvida na kehna (don’t say goodbye).
I saw the match on television and may envisage the scene of that chorus with hundreds of handkerchiefs waving still after so many years. If you know about Imran, you would understand the interest and passion on that urge was mostly done by the ardent female fans. Imran, however, did not pay heed to their requests. After that semi final defeat at Lahore, he waved to spectators for his official retirement from international cricket.
Perhaps people in the cricket board contacted the premier of the country. As the erstwhile Pakistan president general Zia ul Haque asked him, Imran returned to cricket from retirement.
But that was for only four months. Pakistan had a tour to the West Indies in March 1988. In that epoch the West Indies tour was like deportation for cricketers. Facing the music of Windies pacers, who were unbeaten in Tests for a decade in their home track, was tantamount to facing the atrocity of torture cells at Guantanamo Bay. According to Imran, none was eager to lead the side during the tour at the Caribbean Islands. Could Imran return? But will he return? Under the circumstances, people from the board perhaps approached the premier. Imran at last agreed to resurrect on behest of the president.
And how he returned! He took eleven wickets in the first Test to give his side a comprehensive ten-wicket win. The 36-year-old pacer hunted 23 scalps in three-match series, eight more than the second highest wicket taker Malcolm Marshall in that series. Pakistan almost did the unthinkable of clinching the series but lost the exciting last match by two wickets. Many believed the local umpires had a major role in it but that is a different matter.
But two of captain Imran’s greatest legacies came in the one-day arena. After the incredible Test series in Caribbeans Pakistan clinched the Nehru Cup title by beating the same opponents the very next year. And that in the Eden Gardens where Imran could have finished his career had his side won the 1987 World Cup semifinal. During that era there were eight Test teams and six of them took part in the Nehru Cup and for that reason it can be easily termed as a mini World Cup. Imran and his boys rose one step further three years later, winning the holy grail of ODI cricket. The World Cup win under the stewardship of Imran in 1992 is one of the greatest comeback stories in the annals of sports and Imran’s captaincy became a fable that will be told for eons.
May Tamim Iqbal khan follow that path? After a hiatus of one and a half months Tamim is supposed to return with the Asia Cup that is somewhat akin to Nehru Cap. And, everyone knows the extravaganza of the World Cup shall be hosted after three months? Can Tamim and the Bangladesh side do an Imranesque fairy tale?
Let’s drop it now, the imagination is breaking all the bounds.