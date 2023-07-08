Will the Tamim-Imran parallels end here?

Both their names end with ‘Khan.’ Did they have any resemblance apart from that till date? I don’t know. But now a big resemblance is found between Imran Khan and Tamim Iqbal Khan. Returning from retirement. The resemblance is even in their rationales to such a decision.

Have you already got it? Then be it. Otherwise, I may explain for you. I suspect you have already known the reasons for Tamim withdrawing his decision of retirement that shook the nation just within a day. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina summoned Tamim and ordered him to change the decision. Later, what Tamim said is very true. None can deny when the premier of the country asks something.

The story of Imran was the same. He resurrected from retirement on behest of the premier. But both the incidents are not same altogether. There are some differences. Imran had not announced his retirement suddenly like Tamim did. There was not the slightest of anger-resentment-agony rather it was a decision made of logic.