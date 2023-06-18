England bowl out Australia for 386 after Khawaja falls for 141

Australian Usman Khawaja’s mammoth innings came to an end when he was bowled for 141 by Ollie Robinson before lunch on day three of the first Ashes Test on Sunday, as the tourists just failed to surpass England’s first-innings total of 393.

Australia, who resumed on 311 for five on a warm, overcast morning at Edgbaston, lost both settled batters Khawaja and Alex Carey before three more wickets fell in quick succession as the visitors ended on 386 – seven runs short of England's first innings score.