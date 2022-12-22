Late collapse bundles out Bangladesh for 227  

Bangladesh lost last five wickets for just 14 runs to be bundled out for 227 against India in the first day of their second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Thursday. The visitors finished the day on 19 without loss.

At a stage Bangladesh were 213 for five but the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored 15, opened the floodgate. Mehedi was caught behind the wicket by Risabh Pant off Umesh Yadav, India’s pick of the bowlers. The paceman returned with a figure of 4-25.

Mominul Haque, who made a return to the Test side, scored highest 84 got out as the ninth batter when a Ravinchndran Ashwin delivery kissed his glove en route to Pant while the batter was trying to leave it.

Mominul looked to be confident upon his return before the shot and his wicket made sure Bangladesh getting all out within three sessions. Some of Mominul’s comrades made good start but got out cheaply.