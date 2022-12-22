Late collapse bundles out Bangladesh for 227  

Liton Das played some lovely shots but perished to a lazy shot resulting simple catch at the short mid-wicket off a classic off-spin delivery of Ravichndran Ashwin. Liton got out for 25 off 26 leaving the side on 172-5 before Tea break.
Skipper Shakib al Hasan got out in the very first ball after lunch break. The experienced batter tried to play an aerial shot off Umesh Yadav but chipped straight to mid-off where Cheteshwar Pujara held an easy catch to dismiss him for 16.
Mushfiqur Rahim, another experienced batter however was dismissed by a pitch of delivery. Mushfiq nicked a Jaydev Undadkat ball, which had extra bounce and jagged off the seam, to the wicketkeeper and getting dismissed for 26.
Earlier in the day, Shakib won the toss early in the morning and decided to bat first.
Mominul , former captain of the Tigers returns to the team replacing off-form Yasir Ali while pacer Taskin Ahmed is back to the Test fold taking place of injured Ebadot Hossain.
Bangladesh’s opening stand looked good but both the batters, Najmul Hossain Shanto (24) and Zakir Hasan(15), got out in quick succession at the same score- 39- on the board for hosts.
Visitors India on the other hand made a surprising change as they dropped Kuldeep Yadav, the man of the match of the first Test. Left-arm chinaman Kuldeep, who picked up eight wickets and scored vital 40 runs, is replaced by pacer Jaydev Unadkat.
Undadkat is making a record for India as the paceman is playing his first Test since his debut back in 2010. India have played 118 Tests between these two matches. Only England’s Gareth Batty has missed more matches (142) between appearing two Tests.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj