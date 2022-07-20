Old-style scoreboard charm as Zimbabwe blast into T20 World Cup

Under the gaze of an enormous, old-fashioned manually-operated scoreboard, Zimbabwe came up with all the right numbers at the weekend as they qualified for the Twenty20 World Cup for the first time since 2016.

Craig Ervine's team clinched their ticket to Australia in October when they beat Papua New Guinea in their semi-final last Friday in the country's second largest and southern city of Bulawayo.

They then iced the cake with a 37-run win over the Netherlands, who also qualified, in the final at the city's Queens Sports Club, a throwback to another age when cricket did not rely so heavily on the bells and whistles of modern technology.

Established in 1890 when Zimbabwe was still the British colony of Rhodesia, the ground was inevitably named after Queen Victoria. It became a regular venue for many touring sides and hosted its first Test match in 1994.