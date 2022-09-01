Bangladesh bat first, Sabbir returns after three years

Sabbir last played for Bangladesh in a T20 match against Afghanistan back in September 2019.
Both the teams lost their respective first matches against the same opponent- Afghanistan- so the loser of the match will be eliminated while the winner will go through to the super four.
Bangladesh: Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman and Ebadot Hossain.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando.