Cricket

Bangladesh bat first, Sabbir returns after three years

Sports Correspondent
Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan (R) and Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka pose after the toss before the start of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanaka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on 1 September, 2022
Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan (R) and Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka pose after the toss before the start of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanaka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on 1 September, 2022AFP

Bangladesh lost the toss in their must win affair against Sri Lanka and are invited to bat first during their Asia Cup group B clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Bangladesh made three changes dropping openers Anamul Haque, Naim Sheikh and all-rounder Shaif Uddin from the first match as Sabbir Rahman, Ebadot Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz return to the XI.

Sabbir last played for Bangladesh in a T20 match against Afghanistan back in September 2019.

Both the teams lost their respective first matches against the same opponent- Afghanistan- so the loser of the match will be eliminated while the winner will go through to the super four.

Bangladesh: Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman and Ebadot Hossain.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment