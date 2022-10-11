Bowlers rule as India crush South Africa to clinch ODI series

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s 4-18 shone the brightest in a superb bowling performance from India that helped them clinch the One-Day International (ODI) series against South Africa with a crushing seven-wicket win on Tuesday.

The hosts skittled South Africa for 99 in 27.1 overs in the three-match decider, after electing to bowl on a pitch dampened by days of rain in New Delhi.

Shubman Gill made 49 as India chased down their target in 19.1 overs, winning the series 2-1 with a second-string side after Rohit Sharma and team departed for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.