Wade, Stoinis power Australia into World Cup final

“It was a great game of cricket. The way Matthew Wade held his nerve was outstanding, that partnership with Marcus Stoinis was crucial,” said Australia captain Aaron Finch.

David Warner also played a major role with 49 before being caught behind off leg-spinner Shadab Khan who took four wickets.

“The way we started in the first half, we got the total we targeted,” said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

“But we gave them too much of a chance at the end of the chase. If we had taken that catch, it might have made the difference.”

Australia suffered an early blow when Shaheen trapped Finch lbw for nought as the Pakistan-dominated crowd erupted.

The in-form Warner kept up the attack from one end with support from Mitchell Marsh.

But Shadab turned up the heat in the seventh over to get Marsh out for 28.