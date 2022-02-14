Walton keeps Chattogram alive for BPL final

Chadwick Walton hammered a brilliant 44 ball-89 not out as Chattogram Challengers recovered from a shaky start to beat Khulna Tigers by 7 runs in the Eliminator game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Monday, reports BSS.

While the outcome of the match eliminated Khulna straightway, Chattogram kept their final hope alive. They will now take on the loser between Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians in the second Qualifier on Wednesday.

Walton’s pyrotechnics guided Chattogram to 189-5 after which the bowlers bowled well in tandem to limit Khulna for 182-5 despite a 58 ball-80 not out of Andre Fletcher.