Warner, Cummins rested for Australia white ball Pakistan matches

Batsman David Warner and Test captain Pat Cummins were among the big names left out of Australia's 16-player white ball squad named Tuesday for fixtures in Pakistan.

Australia are taking a full-strength Test squad on their first Pakistan tour in 24 years, but the three subsequent one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match will see many top players rested.

Australia's pace attack will be without Test captain Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchel Starc.

In the batting line-up, swashbuckling short-form hitter Glenn Maxwell, who is getting married in the coming weeks, is missing alongside explosive opener Warner.