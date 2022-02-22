Warner, Cummins rested for Australia white ball Pakistan matches

The Test squad are due to leave for Pakistan at the weekend with the first of three Tests due to begin on March 4 in Rawalpindi.
Cricket Australia said a packed schedule meant the workload of some players who play all formats -- Tests, Twenty20s and ODIs -- had to be managed.
"We have picked a talented and versatile squad with a number of challenges to juggle," said chair of selectors George Bailey.
He also cited the need "to build experience and depth in preparation for two short-form World Cups within the next 18 months."
Limited overs players not involved in the Tests will join up mid-tour, with first one-dayer on March 29, also in Rawalpindi.
"We're confident the squad can both compete successfully on this tour and continue our progress towards those crucial tournaments."
The tour is Australia's first in Pakistan since 1998.
Cricket-mad Pakistan have struggled to entice foreign sides back following a deadly terror attack on the Sri Lanka Test side in 2009.