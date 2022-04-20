Warner stars as Covid-hit Delhi crush Punjab

Australia's David Warner smashed an unbeaten 60 to lead the Covid-affected Delhi Capitals to a thumping nine-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Delhi's New Zealand import Tim Seifert tested positive for Covid-19 just hours before the start of the match at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Seifert became the second overseas player of the side to test positive after Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who was admitted to the hospital on Monday. Four support staff members have also contracted the virus.