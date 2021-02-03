Warrican strikes after Shadman fifty

Opener Shadman Islam struck a patient half-century to guide Bangladesh to 140-4 at tea on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Shadman fell just before the break after making 59 off 154 balls with six fours as left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican trapped him leg-before.

Warrican also took the other wicket in the session by dismissing Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque for 26.

John Campbell took the catch at short midwicket as Mominul departed after putting on 53 runs with Shadman for the third wicket.