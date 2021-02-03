Chattogram Test

Warrican strikes after Shadman fifty

West Indies' players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal (not pictured) during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 3 February 2021
Opener Shadman Islam struck a patient half-century to guide Bangladesh to 140-4 at tea on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Shadman fell just before the break after making 59 off 154 balls with six fours as left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican trapped him leg-before.

Warrican also took the other wicket in the session by dismissing Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque for 26.

John Campbell took the catch at short midwicket as Mominul departed after putting on 53 runs with Shadman for the third wicket.

Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on nine with Shakib Al Hasan on three at the break.

Earlier, Tamim Iqbal was the first batsman out after Mominul won the toss and elected to bat at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Tamim scored nine to briefly top Bangladesh's all-time list for Test runs, on 4,414 -- before Rahim reclaimed the record when he came out to bat.

Tamim put on 43 runs for the second wicket with Shadman before he was bowled by a Kemar Roach in-swinger. Najmul Hossain was run out for 25.

Bangladesh picked four spinners -- Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan and Mehidy Hasan -- alongside lone pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman in their line-up.

The West Indies handed a Test debut to Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley.

