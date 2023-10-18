Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket World Cup

The Netherlands defeated mighty South Africa by 38 runs at the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday as the European outsiders humiliated the Proteas for the second time in a year.

Chasing 246 to win from a rain-reduced 43 overs after Dutch captain Scott Edwards made a crucial 78 not out after South Africa, one of the tournament favourites, were bowled out for 207 in the shadow of the Himalayas.

In November last year, the Dutch sent South Africa crashing of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

The victory was the World Cup's second major shock in three days after Afghanistan defeated defending champions England on Sunday.

"When we came into the tournament we wanted to have a chance at playing semi-finals and if you want to do that you've got to beat teams," said Edwards.