New Zealand opt to bat first against Pakistan

The three teams are contesting the week-long tournament in preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia this month.
Williamson said he didn’t read much into the opening game when making his decision to bat first.
“That was a day game. Night games, there are a few different characteristics so we’ll try to make use of the surface first up,” he said.
The Black Caps were rocked by a fractured finger training injury suffered by influential all-rounder Daryl Mitchell on Friday, ruling him out of the series and placing him in doubt for the World Cup.
Williamson was hopeful the 31-year-old would pass medical tests and play in Australia.
“He’s optimistic and certainly very, very keen to try and push his case to be fit for the World Cup.”
Earlier, Bangladesh lost the opening match of the tri-nation against Pakistan by 21 runs on Friday.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani