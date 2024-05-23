Bangladesh elect to bowl, Liton dropped

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against the United States in second of the three-match T20I series at Prairie View stadium in Texas.

Having lost the first match, Bangladesh will look to bounce back to save the series today.

Bangladesh dropped Liton Das, who has been going on an extended stretch of poor form, and brought in opener Tanzid Hasan. Mahedi Hasan has also been replaced by Tanzim Hasan Sakib.