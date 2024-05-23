Bangladesh elect to bowl, Liton dropped
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against the United States in second of the three-match T20I series at Prairie View stadium in Texas.
Having lost the first match, Bangladesh will look to bounce back to save the series today.
Bangladesh dropped Liton Das, who has been going on an extended stretch of poor form, and brought in opener Tanzid Hasan. Mahedi Hasan has also been replaced by Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
The hosts brought in Shadley Van Schalkwyk in place of Nosthush Kenjige.
The USA defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the first match played at the same ground.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali (wk), Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.
USA: Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Shadley Van Schalkwyk and Saurabh Netravalkar