We don't have a Test culture: Shakib

Two days of rainfall truncated the Saint Lucia Test. Most of third and fourth day’s play had to be abandoned. Still Bangladesh somehow managed to lose the Test by 10 wickets, that too inside four days! Earlier, in the first Test in Antigua, Bangladesh suffered a seven-wicket defeat with one day in hand.

After such a series, it’s natural that the captain would face some difficult questions. But Shakib Al Hasan didn’t let that happen! After the match, Shakib posed a counter question to the two Bangladeshi journalists present at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground– how many people even watch Test matches in Bangladesh?